Charlotte Marie
Watson
March 02, 1939-
August 09, 2020
Upatoi, Ga.- Charlotte Marie Watson 81, of Upatoi, Georgia died Sunday, August 09, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Mike McBride officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, facemasks will be required and social distancing will be in effect.
Mrs. Watson was born March 02, 1939 in Forest Park, Georgia daughter of the late Daniel Clay and Jewel Singley Brooks. She was a homemaker, a 1957 graduate of Baker High School and a member of Trinity Temple Assembly of God Church. Charlotte was the mother of three children and the grandmother of nine, but was a surrogate of many, many more. She was an exceptional woman who loved and was loved by all. Charlotte was a woman of faith who cared deeply for her family and friends. She was always willing to offer you help, even if it meant her doing without. She made time for everyone no matter what was going on. That was who she was.
You could always find her out on the porch, usually watching her favorite sports team with a cold coke, where you would be greeted with a kiss and a long "hey shuga." She loved all sports … the Braves, the Falcons, Duke, and the Celtics, but none more than Alabama Football. We don't know if she enjoyed cooking, but we all certainly did. No one made better biscuits. Until we meet again!!!
Survivors include her children, Kathy Andrews and husband Lester of Upatoi, Keith Watson and wife Kim of Waverly Hall, Kevin Watson of Columbus, grandchildren, Timothy Andrews and wife Hailey, Matthew Andrews and wife Melisa, Michael Andrews, April Andrade and husband Brian, David Watson, Dylon Watson and wife Heather, Trey Watson, Zach Watson, Jewel Watson, James Elliott; great-grandchildren, Serena, Joe, Emmy, Evie, Elle, Ali, Brooks, Whitley, Olivia and Layton, K.J., Charlotte , two great-great grandchildren Jimmy and Jadelynn, two special nieces Charlee Hendrix and Wendy Montgomery and other extended family members.
