Lunsford Funeral Home
209 Court Street
Cuthbert, GA 39840
(229) 732-2148
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lunsford Funeral Home
209 Court Street
Cuthbert, GA 39840
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Lunsford Funeral Home
209 Court Street
Cuthbert, GA 39840
Charlton Hall "Bo" Cannington Sr.


1934 - 2019
Charlton Hall "Bo" Cannington Sr. Obituary
Charlton "Bo" Hall
Cannington, Sr.
January 19, 1934-
September 21, 2019
Morris, GA- Charlton "Bo" Hall Cannington, Sr., 85, of Morris, GA passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in the chapel of Lunsford Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Hartley officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Cemetery in Stewart County.
Mr. Cannington was born Jan. 19, 1934 in Stewart County, GA the son of the late Charles Henry and Virginia Hall Cannington. He was a graduate of Stewart County High School, a retired Farmer and a member of the Morris Baptist Church.
Survivor include his wife, Thelma Merritt Cannington of Morris, a son, Charlton Hall (Bonnie) Cannington, Jr. of Morris, 2 daughters, Teresa Lynn "Terry" (Robb) Lane of Omaha, GA and Kay Heady of Hamilton, GA, 2 sisters, Thelman Lane of Spring Hill, AL and Violet Greene of Macon, GA and 3 grandchildren, Charles Henry Cannington "Charlie", Kathryn Lynn Hopper "Katie" and Joshua Mac Lane "Mac".
The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 23 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the County Line Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Carol Ann Morrison 1715 Lynch Rd. Lumpkin, GA 31815.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019
