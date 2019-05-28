|
Chauncey J.
Lofton
December 21, 1944-
May 19, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Chauncey J. Lofton, 74, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse L. Grooms, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lofton was born December 21, 1944 to the late James Lofton and the late Wana Grace Lofton Bishop. He served in the U.S. Army, worked for the Pentagon Force Protection Agency as a Federal Police Officer, and a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Jean Lofton; one son, Michael E. Lofton; one daughter, Keisha M. Smith; four sisters, Wanda Lofton, Amelia Lofton (Violet), Denise Lofton Williams (Cain), and Rose Lofton Ingram; eight grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2019