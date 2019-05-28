Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chauncey Lofton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chauncey Lofton


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chauncey Lofton Obituary
Chauncey J.
Lofton
December 21, 1944-
May 19, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Chauncey J. Lofton, 74, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse L. Grooms, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lofton was born December 21, 1944 to the late James Lofton and the late Wana Grace Lofton Bishop. He served in the U.S. Army, worked for the Pentagon Force Protection Agency as a Federal Police Officer, and a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Jean Lofton; one son, Michael E. Lofton; one daughter, Keisha M. Smith; four sisters, Wanda Lofton, Amelia Lofton (Violet), Denise Lofton Williams (Cain), and Rose Lofton Ingram; eight grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now