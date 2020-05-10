Thoughts, prayers and sympathy for all family and friends. So sorry to hear this. When I married Gene I am proud to say I had the pleasure of meeting "Miss Cherrie,". She was a gracious lady. May God bless rhis family.
Eugene & Elizabeth House
Cherrie Perkins
Fort
05/04/1924-
05/07/2020
Lumpkin, Georgia- Cherrie Perkins Fort passed away on May 7, 2020, three days past her 96th birthday. Cherrie was born in Florence, GA, the elder daughter of Floyd and Annie Robinson Perkins.
She spent her long and fruitful life in Lumpkin where she fulfilled many roles, most significantly as a wife, mother and teacher. Her passion for teaching and helping her students succeed was obvious as experienced by the hundreds of children she taught. For decades she was the dedicated organist and then pianist at the Lumpkin United Methodist Church. In her later years she enjoyed watching ospreys nesting on Grass Creek near Florence and cardinals eating bird seed off her back deck.
Cherrie was married to the late Morton Fort for over 63 years. She was pre-deceased also by her parents, her twin sister who died at birth, and her sister, Marie Cain.
She is survived by her four sons, Tom (Bobbie) of Wilmington, DE, Floyd (Leisha) of Pelham, GA, Sib (Lisa) of Lumpkin, GA and Carl (Lori) of Ozark, AL. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jefferson Fort and William Fort of Wilmington, DE, Sallie Minick (Danny) of Americus, GA, Captain Fort (Rebecca) of Richland, GA, Dell Fort (Mary) of Columbus, GA, Amy Wright (Joe) of San Diego, CA, Whitney Knight (Joel) of Kathleen, GA, Samantha Fort of Lumpkin, GA, Brooklin Ansley of Cairo, GA, Amberly Fort of Thomasville, GA, Davis Fort and Brayden Fort of Ozark, AL. Her great grandchildren are Sage and Hunter Fort, Ross and Morgan Minick, Mary Carter, Amelia and Tomlinson Fort, Davison Fort, Jaxon and Everett Wright, Sibley and Sadie Knight, Brendan, Sarah Grace and Rowan Ansley and Rhett Marcinowski. Cherrie is also survived by her loving and dedicated care takers, Mattie Kitchens and Cynthia Benefield, for whom her family is very grateful.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Northside Cemetery in Lumpkin, Georgia. Visitation with the family will be held at Mrs. Cherrie's home on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Baldwin Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Visit the online guest book on the Baldwin Funeral Home web site at www.baldwinfuneralhome.com. Baldwin Funeral Home, 50 Charles Overby Dr., P. O. Box 394, Richland, GA 31825 229-887-2750
Fort
05/04/1924-
05/07/2020
Lumpkin, Georgia- Cherrie Perkins Fort passed away on May 7, 2020, three days past her 96th birthday. Cherrie was born in Florence, GA, the elder daughter of Floyd and Annie Robinson Perkins.
She spent her long and fruitful life in Lumpkin where she fulfilled many roles, most significantly as a wife, mother and teacher. Her passion for teaching and helping her students succeed was obvious as experienced by the hundreds of children she taught. For decades she was the dedicated organist and then pianist at the Lumpkin United Methodist Church. In her later years she enjoyed watching ospreys nesting on Grass Creek near Florence and cardinals eating bird seed off her back deck.
Cherrie was married to the late Morton Fort for over 63 years. She was pre-deceased also by her parents, her twin sister who died at birth, and her sister, Marie Cain.
She is survived by her four sons, Tom (Bobbie) of Wilmington, DE, Floyd (Leisha) of Pelham, GA, Sib (Lisa) of Lumpkin, GA and Carl (Lori) of Ozark, AL. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jefferson Fort and William Fort of Wilmington, DE, Sallie Minick (Danny) of Americus, GA, Captain Fort (Rebecca) of Richland, GA, Dell Fort (Mary) of Columbus, GA, Amy Wright (Joe) of San Diego, CA, Whitney Knight (Joel) of Kathleen, GA, Samantha Fort of Lumpkin, GA, Brooklin Ansley of Cairo, GA, Amberly Fort of Thomasville, GA, Davis Fort and Brayden Fort of Ozark, AL. Her great grandchildren are Sage and Hunter Fort, Ross and Morgan Minick, Mary Carter, Amelia and Tomlinson Fort, Davison Fort, Jaxon and Everett Wright, Sibley and Sadie Knight, Brendan, Sarah Grace and Rowan Ansley and Rhett Marcinowski. Cherrie is also survived by her loving and dedicated care takers, Mattie Kitchens and Cynthia Benefield, for whom her family is very grateful.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Northside Cemetery in Lumpkin, Georgia. Visitation with the family will be held at Mrs. Cherrie's home on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Baldwin Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Visit the online guest book on the Baldwin Funeral Home web site at www.baldwinfuneralhome.com. Baldwin Funeral Home, 50 Charles Overby Dr., P. O. Box 394, Richland, GA 31825 229-887-2750
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2020.