Cheryl Linton Jackson
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Linton
Jackson
May 31, 1962-
June 2, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Cheryl Linton Jackson, 58, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, Fr. Noel Danielewicz officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Cheryl Linton Jackson was born on May 31, 1962 in Ft. Chaffee, AR to the late James and Helen Linton. Cheryl graduated from Kendrick High School in 1980, Troy State University earning her B.S. in 1992 and Capella University earning her Master's Degree in 2014.
Cheryl proudly served her country with 30 years of dedicated service in the United States Air Force Reserves. She received two Meritorious Service Medals for Meritorious Service from 2002 - 2012.
Cheryl served her community by working tirelessly with the Columbus Catholic Women (CCW), the Battered Women's Shelter and 23 years with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Cheryl worked for several years with the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Social Worker for RevMax Medicaid and was a life long, dedicated member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. She enjoyed several hobbies including track and field, traveling, hiking, volunteering and family and friends.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss include her loving and devoted husband, Andre Raynarda Jackson, Sr.; two sons, Christopher Linton Jackson, Oakland, CA and Joshua Phillip Jackson, Columbus; two stepsons, Andre Raynarda Jackson, Jr. and Joseph Quintin Jackson both of Atlanta; three sisters, Mary Copeland (Lewis), Stone Mountain, Kathryn Brogden (Anthony), Columbus and Pamela Williams, Hinesville, GA; two brothers, James Phillip Linton (Brenda), Montgomery, AL and William Linton (Ashley), Phenix City, AL; four grandchildren and several other relatives, church members, sorority sisters and dear friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. My prayers go out the family.
Ina R Pope
Served In Military Together
June 8, 2020
Cheryl, you will be missed. I think about our days working at the shelter and I remember when you went over with Delta. You were always the same whenever we ran into each other. I cherished my annual Christmas card from the family. May all the good memories comfort Ray and the boys during this difficult time. Friends always. Roxann
Roxann Campbell
Friend
June 8, 2020
Soror Cheryl you will truly be missed. As my line sister you were full of life and excitement. I always admired this about you. I love you, Rest in Heaven.
Pamela Ferguson
Friend
June 8, 2020
You' ve always had a wonderful way about you. I'll miss that the most.
Stephanie Perryman
Friend
June 7, 2020
It's with a heavy heart that I say "good bye" to my dear friend. Cheryl you were a light in this very dark world. I will never forget the many laughs and deep conversations that we shared heart to heart. You were a loyal friend and big sister to me. I will forever miss and love you!! I can still hear your laugh and see that beautiful smile that grabbed everyone's attention. Rest now and get your "heavenly" reward!
Carla Jeffcoat
Military
June 7, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family. Cheryl was my Air Force basic training buddy in 1985 and we remained friends all these years. She had the sweetest personality and I will always remember her beautiful smile. Resting in peace and will never be forgotten.
Valerie Davis
Valerie Davis
Friend
June 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful and amazing person. I was blessed to sing at your beautiful wedding. A milestone in Cheryl's life which was filled with pure joy. I share in your loss of such a sweet soul.
My deepest condolences,
Glenda GiGi Crawford
Gigi Crawford
Friend
June 5, 2020
Cheryl's kind spirit and giving heart made her a very special person. My prayers go out to her husband and family as they prepare for her homegoing. You will truly be missed.
God Bless,
E Z
Derek Bass
Friend
June 4, 2020
An amazing woman...you truly will be missed. So thankful for the opportunity to have known you. Prayers for your loved ones.
Cris & Zo
Friend
June 4, 2020
You lived well. Thank you for the laughs. You are missed. Gerald Williams
Gerald Williams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved