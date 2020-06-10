Cheryl LintonJacksonMay 31, 1962-June 2, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Cheryl Linton Jackson, 58, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, Fr. Noel Danielewicz officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.Mrs. Cheryl Linton Jackson was born on May 31, 1962 in Ft. Chaffee, AR to the late James and Helen Linton. Cheryl graduated from Kendrick High School in 1980, Troy State University earning her B.S. in 1992 and Capella University earning her Master's Degree in 2014.Cheryl proudly served her country with 30 years of dedicated service in the United States Air Force Reserves. She received two Meritorious Service Medals for Meritorious Service from 2002 - 2012.Cheryl served her community by working tirelessly with the Columbus Catholic Women (CCW), the Battered Women's Shelter and 23 years with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.Cheryl worked for several years with the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Social Worker for RevMax Medicaid and was a life long, dedicated member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. She enjoyed several hobbies including track and field, traveling, hiking, volunteering and family and friends.Surviving yet feeling a definite loss include her loving and devoted husband, Andre Raynarda Jackson, Sr.; two sons, Christopher Linton Jackson, Oakland, CA and Joshua Phillip Jackson, Columbus; two stepsons, Andre Raynarda Jackson, Jr. and Joseph Quintin Jackson both of Atlanta; three sisters, Mary Copeland (Lewis), Stone Mountain, Kathryn Brogden (Anthony), Columbus and Pamela Williams, Hinesville, GA; two brothers, James Phillip Linton (Brenda), Montgomery, AL and William Linton (Ashley), Phenix City, AL; four grandchildren and several other relatives, church members, sorority sisters and dear friends.