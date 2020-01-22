|
Chester E.
Edwards
January 26, 1931-
January 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- SSG(Ret) Chester E. Edwards passed away Friday at his home at the age of 88. Born in Wheatley,KY., and a native of Vevay, IN., he was the son of the late Nancy J. Edwards, but was lovingly raised by his grandparents, the late Chris and Fanny Edwards. A resident of Columbus since 1958, Chester retired from the U.S. Army after over 21 years of service. After retirement from the Army, Chester was in the employment of the Columbus Health Department for many years. Christian in faith, he was a member of VFW Post 5000 in Cusseta, GA., supported several military organizations and in his pastime, enjoyed fishing. Other than his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loraine Ratliff Edwards and his beloved "four legged " friend, Trixie.
He is survived by children, Denver Edwards(April), Debra Lang(David) and Linda Bozeman(Nathan); six grandchildren, Jennifer Lang-Barrett, Jacob Edwards, Beth Anne Edwards, Austin Bozeman (Jessica), Katie Drambareanu(Nathan) and Kyle Lang; two great grandchildren, Peyton and Parker Barrett; several step brothers, step sisters, in-laws and a host of other relatives and friends to include his beloved furry companion, Betsy.
Graveside services will be conducted at Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA., at Eleven O'clock A.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020. Entombment will follow at the Columbarium. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 22, 2020