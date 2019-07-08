|
Chong Cha Dyer from Columbus,GA was born Yi Chong Cha on 4/28/1949 in South Korea. She was returned to the Lord on Saturday June 29,2019. She was married to the late SFC Paul G. Dyer. A memorial service and reception will be held at Korean Presbyterian Church in Columbus, GA on Friday, July 12th at 11am followed by burial services at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetary in Ft. Mitchell, AL at 2:30pm. Pastor Insick Jang will officiate services. Anyone wishing to send flowers or memorial items may send to Korean Presbyterian Church, 5748 Whitesville Rd, Columbus, GA 31904.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 8, 2019