Chris

Bragg

May 10, 1982-

July 11, 2019

Smiths Station, AL- Chris Bragg, 37, of Smiths Station, AL passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Ricky Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, one hour prior to the service.

Chris was born May 10, 1982 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Roger "Bo" Bragg and Judy Wiggins. He worked as a tree surgeon for many years. Chris enjoyed weight lifting and drawing. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and was a fun person to be around.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Keira Bragg.

He is survived by his fiancé, Holly Slay of Smiths Station, AL; daughters, Hannah Slay and Kallie Elkins, both of Smiths Station, AL; a sister, Ashley Harrison and husband Ryan of Phenix City, AL; a brother, Jon Wiggins of Ft. Mitchell, AL; several other extended family and friends.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 17, 2019