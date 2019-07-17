Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Bragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Bragg


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Bragg Obituary
Chris
Bragg
May 10, 1982-
July 11, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Chris Bragg, 37, of Smiths Station, AL passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Ricky Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, one hour prior to the service.
Chris was born May 10, 1982 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Roger "Bo" Bragg and Judy Wiggins. He worked as a tree surgeon for many years. Chris enjoyed weight lifting and drawing. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and was a fun person to be around.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Keira Bragg.
He is survived by his fiancé, Holly Slay of Smiths Station, AL; daughters, Hannah Slay and Kallie Elkins, both of Smiths Station, AL; a sister, Ashley Harrison and husband Ryan of Phenix City, AL; a brother, Jon Wiggins of Ft. Mitchell, AL; several other extended family and friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vance Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now