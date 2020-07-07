Christa Maria
Chapman
December 10, 1926-
July 03, 2020
Columbus, Ga. - Christa Maria Chapman, 93, a resident of The Oaks at Grove Park, died peacefully surrounded by friends on Friday July 03, 2020.
A private Memorial Services for family and close friends will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 09, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory will be following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the service and face masks will be required.
Born in Duesseldorf, Germany, she was the only child of Vinzenz and Emma Jungeblut. After she married Edward Chapman, they moved to the United States. Being a dutiful Army wife, she lived in many places in the U.S., Germany and France. Mrs. Chapman had a degree in Home Economics, was an active member of Columbus State University's CALL group for many years and volunteered for Columbus Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her beloved husband, a retired Army Master Sergeant; and adored only daughter Yvonne Christine Chapman. Friends keeping her memory alive include Brigitte Alvarez, Christine Slusher, Ceci Shirley and Carl Bland. Those closest to Christa are grateful to everyone at The Oaks at Grove Park for their unending devotion and care.
