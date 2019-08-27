|
Christel Lange
Robinson
2/28/1942-
8/23/2019
Phenix City, AL- Christel Lange Robinson, 77, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away peacefully at the Columbus Hospice House while surrounded by her loving family.
A Memorial Service will be conducted by Mrs. Judy Hay at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at VanceBrooks Funeral Home located at 3738 Highway 431 North Phenix City, AL a36867. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Berlin, Germany the daughter of Klara Karnowski Lange. She met her husband of 58 years Robby Robinson while he was stationed in Germany as a U.S. soldier. Mrs. Robinson came to the United States and with her husband and family resided at or near military installations in Texas, South Carolina, Louisiana, Germany, and Georgia. While stationed in South Carolina, she became a naturalized U.S. citizen and obtained her driving license. Shortly after being stationed at Fort Benning she completed courses of study at Meadows College and then worked for many years at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Mrs. Robinson loved life and lived life to its fullest. She enjoyed line dancing, aerobics, riding her bicycle, traveling and shopping. Most of all she enjoyed laughter and the love of her family.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by one son, Steve A. Robinson.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Robby Robinson of Phenix City, AL, one son Michael Lee Robinson and wife Cindy of Cataula, GA and one grandson Clay Plemons.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA or the of Columbus, 5156 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904.
Condolences may be left at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019