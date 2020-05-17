Christiane Brigitte

Clark

December 20, 1932-

May 5, 2020

Kennesaw, GA- Christiane Brigitte Clark , born Dec. 20,1932, passed away peacefully Tuesday night, May 5, 2020. She was born and raised in Berlin, Germany by Erich and Marlitt Gohlke. She is predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Thomas Malloy of Boston, Mass. in 1974, and husband of 40 years, Gerald Clark, Columbus, Ga. In 2017.

She is survived by her four children, Vivian C. Malloy of Albuquerque, NM, Diana L Carter of Columbus, Ga, Deborah M. Flowers, and her husband, Chester S. Fortune, of Kennesaw, Ga and Kenneth T. Malloy of Berchtesgaden, Germany. She had four grandchildren, Shaun E. Thornton, Hannah R Flowers, Samuel P. Flowers and Toni Hullderman,

She is also survived by her sisters, Birgitt Jacobsen, brother-in-law, Finn Jacobsen, of Santa Rosa, CA., and Etta Stassat of Essen Germany.

A memorial service will, tentatively, be held in Sept, in Columbus, Ga, She will be dearly missed.





