Christie D.
Floyd
August 21, 1971-
October 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Christie Deneshia Floyd, 49, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.
Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Golden, officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Floyd was born August 21, 1971 in Columbus, GA to Rev. Earnestine T. Floyd. She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church, Marvyn, AL, 1989 Graduate of Hardaway High School, received certification as a cosmetologist and later attended the School of Phlebotomy.
Her survivors include her mother, Rev. Earnestine Taylor Floyd, Columbus, GA; aunt, Eloise T. Baker, Columbus, GA; uncle William Baker, Columbus, GA; great aunt, Inell Grover, Columbus, GA; devoted friend, Joe Hudson, Columbus, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
