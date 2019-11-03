|
Christine A.
King
December 21, 1939-
October 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Christine Auguste King passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by her loving family. She was 79 years old.
A native of Germany and the daughter of the late August Feuerstein and Anna Winter Benjamin, Mrs. King had resided in Columbus since 1983 and was Catholic. Her prior employment was in Food Service at Ft. Benning, GA., and she was a dedicated Foster Parent for many years for the Muscogee County Department of Family and Children Services. "Mutte", as she was so affectionately called by her family and friends was a very loving and giving person who enjoyed life to the fullest. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James B. King and a grandson, Elbert J. Covington, Jr.
She is survived by her loving, caring and devoted daughter, Elke Covington; a loving granddaughter, Evon Coppins; nine adoring great grandchildren, Kyara, Alleyah, Kayleigh and Kertaivous(Morgan) Coppins; Elbert III, Z'mir, Eyonna, Royal and Kaison Covington; three great great grandchildren, Leilani Irvin, Korra and Annalise Coppins; one brother, Eugene Marion Winter; and a host of other relatives and friends, including a very devoted friend, Peggy Mark and a god- great granddaughter, Cynee Tyson. Per Ms. King's request there will not be any services. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the staff of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 3, 2019