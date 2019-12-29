|
Christine
Ransom
November 23, 1947-
December 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Christine Ransom, 72, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. EST, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Christian Fellowship Church International, Columbus, GA with Bishop Larry Gilyard, Sr., officiating. Interment will be in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Ransom was born November 23, 1947 in Ellaville, GA to the late Arbella Perry. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church International.
Survivors include three children, Teresa Michelle Green (Nathan), Jimmy L. Ransom, and Shonda Renee Ransom (Mcsheldon); two sisters, Gwendolyn Wilson (Leroy) and Karen Hodell (Stan); ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019