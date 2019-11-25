|
Christine Williams
King
October 10, 1928-
November 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Christine Williams King, 91, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Service for Mrs. King will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Chapel of the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc., 927 -5th Avenue, Columbus. Interment will be conducted at Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA. Viewing will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday prior to the funeral.
Mrs. Christine Williams King was born in Chattahoochee County, GA on October 10, 1928 to the late Ed and Georgia Meadows Williams. She retired from Muscogee County School District with 25 years of dedicated service and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she was active for many years. On December 24, 1947 she married Ramie King and shared 47 years of marital bliss. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, two sons, Senior King and Lemuel King; six sisters: Willie Beatrice Ash, Marie Williams Huff, Mary Louise Thomas, Emma Mae Thomas, Ezora Williams and Odessa Williams; three brothers: David Williams, Ernest Williams and Lewis Williams.
Mrs. King was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her memories will be cherished by: one son, William (Hazel) King; two daughters, Vernice (Anthony) Montgomery and Valarie King; two grandsons, Jameur Good and Marcus Spivey; several great-grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Mattie Marie Thomas and Princeana Thomas; one sister-in-law, Fannie King and numerous nephews, nieces and host of other relatives
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 25, 2019