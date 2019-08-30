|
Christopher "Chris"
Elias
October 26, 1967-
August 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Christopher Elias, 51, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, August 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Lato, AL with Rev. Felix Worthen, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Elias was born in Columbus, GA to Jimmie Elias and the late Dorothy Mae Lyles Elias. He was a 1986 graduate of Central High School, Phenix City, AL and formerly employed with Total Systems (TSYS).
Survivors include his father, Jimmie Elias; one daughter, Christa Elias; one grandson, Omari Elias; one granddaughter, Lailani Elias; two brothers, Steven (Tonya) Elias and Derrick Elias; three sisters, Diane Carter, Joycelyn Elias and Robin Echols; five aunts, one uncle and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019