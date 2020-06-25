Christopher Gene Zuback
Pittsview, AL- Christopher Gene Zuback passed away at his home in Pittsview, Alabama at the age of 55 on June 21, 2020 due to Stage 4 Cancer he had been battling with since October.
Chris was born February 18, 1965 in Columbus, GA to Melvin and Martha Zuback. He was a self-employed Carpenter who enjoyed camping, fishing, and being outdoors. He was a devoted Father, Son, and Brother to his family. More than anything he enjoyed making others laugh. He never knew a stranger.
He leaves behind a son, Alexander Zuback, daughter, Anna Zuback, mother, Martha Zuback, father, Melvin Zuback, sister, Pamela Hardman (Steve) and nephews, Chris and Steve Hardman
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and by all that loved him.
Any donations are asked to be donated to the American Cancer Society @ https://www.cancer.org
Romans 14:8
'For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's.'
Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
