Christopher Gene
Zuback
February 18, 1965-
June 21,2020
Pittsview, AL- Christopher Gene Zuback passed away at his home in Pittsview, Alabama at the age of 55 on June 21, 2020 due to Stage 4 Cancer he had been battling with since October.
Chris was born February 18, 1965 in Columbus, GA to Melvin and Martha Zuback. He was a self-employed Carpenter who enjoyed camping, fishing, and being outdoors. He was a devoted Father, Son, and Brother to his family. More than anything he enjoyed making others laugh. He never knew a stranger.
He leaves behind a son, Alexander Zuback, daughter, Anna Zuback, mother, Martha Zuback, father, Melvin Zuback, sister, Pamela Hardman (Steve) and nephews, Chris and Steve Hardman
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and by all that loved him.
Any donations are asked to be donated to the American Cancer Society @ https://www.cancer.org
Romans 14:8
'For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's.'
Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.