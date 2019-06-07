|
Christopher
Henry
February 22, 1966-
May 31, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Christopher Henry, 53, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, May 31, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Glenville, AL with Rev. Eugene Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Henry was born February 22, 1966 in Pittsview, AL to the late Albert Johnson, Jr. and Annie W. Henry. He was a 1984 graduate of Chavala High School and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Annie W. Henry; his children, Demika Screws, Markeith Screws, Ke-Ron Screws and Delisha Paige; ten grandchildren; siblings, Cynthia Henry, Earl Henry, Donny (Rosemary) Henry, Jennifer Henry, Willie James (Pat) Johnson and Mabel Howard and a host of additional family members and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 7, 2019