Christopher "Chris" Joseph

Dunn

February 22, 1944-

July 21, 2019

Columbus, GA- Christopher (Chris) Joseph Dunn, Jr., of Columbus died July 21, 2019

at Columbus Hospice. A visitation for family and friends will occur Thursday, July 25 from 6:00-8:00 pm in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 in Edgewood Hall with Reverend Jonathan Badgett officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Parkhill Cemetery.

Mr. Dunn was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late, Christopher Joseph Dunn and Dorine Copelan Dunn. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1966 with a degree in Forest Management. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in August of that year and received Officer Candidate training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until June 1970 when he was honorably discharged with the permanent rank of Captain. He served in Vietnam from June 1968 to June 1969. His military honors included: Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device, Army Commendation Medal, and, Bronze Star. He began his civil service with the Corps of Engineers in 1972 as Resident Forester at Fort McClellan, Alabama. He moved to Columbus in 1981 with employment as the Chief, Natural Resources Management Division, Fort Benning, GA. He served in many different capacities while employed at Fort Benning and retired in 1999. He then formed his own company in Columbus, Stay Green Lawn & Forestry Service which was sold in December 2007. He was a member and deacon of Morningside Baptist Church and served on various committees.

Chris enjoyed the natural environment that God had created and was an avid outdoorsman. He also was an active bowler in the Columbus area and bowled on several leagues. He was an active member in the Painted Rock Chapter of the Harley Owners Group (HOG).

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Thornton Dunn; a daughter, Shannon Dianne Wooldridge (Mac); a son, Christopher Joseph Dunn III (Alisha); stepdaughters, Rhonda Davis (Mark), Crissy Wise (Brent), Sonya Goodroe (Greg), Angela Larkin (Chad) and Heather Goff (Philip); a stepson, Timothy Thornton; a brother, James Patrick Dunn (Brenda); twenty-one grandchildren, two nephews and a niece and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to: Morningside Baptist Church, Columbus Hospice or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com for the Dunn family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 24, 2019