High Funeral Home - MCMINNVILLE
101 College St.
McMinnville, TN 37110
(931) 473-2137
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
High Funeral Home - MCMINNVILLE
101 College St.
McMinnville, TN 37110
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
High Funeral Home - MCMINNVILLE
101 College St.
McMinnville, TN 37110
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Blues Hill Church of Christ
Interment
Following Services
Blues Hill Cemetery
Christopher Lynn Barnes


Christopher Lynn Barnes Obituary
Christopher Lynn
Barnes
July 23, 1971-
April 3, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Christopher Lynn Barnes, age 47, a Ft. Mitchell, AL resident and Cannon County, TN native was born July 23, 1971 and passed away April 3, 2019 in Piedmont Atlanta Hospital following a three-month illness.
He was a special education teacher in the Muscogee County Georgia School District, member of the Church of Christ and son of Betty Barnes of the Short Mountain Community and the late Steve Barnes. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Jessie Barnes; maternal grandparents, James and Evolene Burks; and mother-in-law, Fay Wade.
He was married October 6, 2009 to Julia Wade Barnes who survives. In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by son, Peyton Colt Barnes of Alabama; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Barnes of Spencer, TN; father-in-law, Jerry Wade of Phenix City, AL; uncle, Jesse Barnes, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN; special brother, Nathan "Buddy" Brazle of the Short Mountain Community; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Andrea Wade of Phenix City, AL; three nieces, Arissa Wade, Katelyn Martin and Jessica Martin; and cousin, Marion Barnes of Odessa, TX.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm (CDT) Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Blues Hill Church of Christ in Warren County, TN with Kevin Key to officiate. Interment will follow in Blues Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm Friday, 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Saturday, and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Sunday at High's.
Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by High Funeral Home, McMinnville, TN (931-473-2137).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019
