Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Cascade Hills Church
Columbus, GA
2002 - 2019
Christopher Rogers Obituary
Christopher
Rogers
April 24, 2002-
August 13, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mr. Christopher Rogers, 17, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, GA with Dr. Bill Purvis, pastor and Min. Juan Carlos Diaz, officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home., Inc. Visitation will also be held from 12-1 p.m. EST at Cascade Hills Church.
Mr. Rogers was born April 24, 2002 in Watertown N.Y to Emperatriz Rogers and Michael Rogers. He was educated in the Phenix city School System and was a Honor's student at Central High School.
Survivors include his mother, Emperatriz Rogers; father, Michael Rogers; one sister, Ashley Rogers; grandmother, Maria; grandfather, Luis; great-grandmother Agapita; four uncles, Luis, Sergio, Vicente and Calito; one aunt, Consuelo along with a host of cousins and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019
