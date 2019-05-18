Christopher Ronald

Columbus, GA- Christopher Ronald Allen, 26, of Phenix City, AL died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, with Rev. Steven Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 till 4:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Christopher was born August 28, 1992 in Columbus, GA son of Ronald "Ronnie" and Cheryl Archie Allen. He had worked at Pratt Whitney as a forge cell operator. As a child and young adult, he was an accomplished athlete. He enjoyed baseball, football, bike riding, Karate and many other activities. Christopher was very intelligent almost never having to study in school yet maintaining excellent grades. While his time with us was short, his impact on our lives will forever be remembered and cherished in our hearts and memories. Christopher will continue to touch numerous lives thorough the donation of his organs so others may have a chance to live.

Christopher was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Coleman Richard Allen, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Ray and Grace Archie.

Survivor include his parents Ronald "Ronnie" and Cheryl Allen, Salem, AL; a sister, Christie Boelman and husband, Tyson, Phenix, City, AL; two nephews, Chase Allen and Shawn Boelman; paternal grandmother, Helen Spear (Lamar); numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in memory to Life Link, www.LifeLinkFoundation.org

