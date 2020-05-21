Rev. Dr. C.L. Daniel
1932 - 2020
Rev. Dr. C.L.
Daniel
June 5, 1932-
May 17, 2020
Opelika, AL- Rev. Dr. C.L. Daniel, 87, of Opelika, AL passed Monday, May 18, 2020 in Opelika, AL.
A private service will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Historical Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Notasulga, AL with Rev. Dr. Anthony Pogue, officiating and Rev. Dr. George McCullough, Eulogist. A private interment will follow. Public visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
C.L. Daniel was born June 5, 1932 in Russell County, AL to the late A.C. Daniel and the late Eva Daniel. He attended South Girard School, was the pastor of Yorktown Baptist Church for 25 years and the pastor of Historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for 10 years.
Survivors include his wife, Selena Daniel; four children, Marilyn Joyce, Annie Potes (Bobby) both of Phenix City, AL, Cynthia Sheffield (Micheal) of Illinois and Rosalyn Gilbreath (Maurice); one adopted son, Robert Lee Smith; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Lois Stewart of Phenix City, Al and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
MAY
22
Service
Historical Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
May 20, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences. May the family find comfort in God's word during this difficult time. 1 Peter 5:6,7
May 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Janie
Friend
