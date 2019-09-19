|
Clara Huckaby
Cheshire
March 13, 1923-
September 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Clara Huckaby Cheshire, 96, of Columbus, GA passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 2915 14th Ave, Columbus, GA on Friday, September 20, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Seth Hon officiating. The interment will conclude at Riverdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Clara was born on March 13, 1923 in Columbus, GA. She worked as a cosmetologist at Kirven's Department Store before opening up her own business, Jordan City Beauty Shop, which she successful managed for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time outdoors while fishing and camping.
Without a doubt, Clara lived a life of service for the Lord. Church was her life and the congregation at Grace Baptist was her church family. She taught the Adult Ladies Golden Circle Sunday School class for 40 years with fervor and dedication. Among her many wonderful attributes were those of being a good disciplinarian and an excellent caregiver, always desiring to instill Christian values in others. Clara was the epitome of a devoted and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. The heartfelt love she had for her family was easily seen in many ways. This special lady will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but she will always be remembered for the legacy she left.
Other than her parents, John and Effie Huckaby, Clara is preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters as well as her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Edward Bernard Cheshire,
Survivors include her daughters, Patsy Cheshire Dennis and Sherry Cheshire Elder (Paul); six grandchildren: Wendy Watson Massey (Mark), Kimberly Watson Stocks (Robert), Tami Dennis Poague (Jay), Bradley Bernard Dennis (Betsy), Paul Boo Elder (Jennifer), and Joshua Caleb Elder (Cary); 12 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 special nieces, Debi Singletary (Mike) and Judy Anderson (Butch).
Pallbearers will be Paul Boo Elder, Joshua Caleb Elder, Bradley Dennis, Mark Massey, Robert Stocks, and Jay Poague. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Edmondson, David Elder, Denny Henderson, and Dewayne Jenkins.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Grace Christian School, 2915 14th Ave, Columbus, GA, 31904.
