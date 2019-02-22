|
Clara
Jackson
April 13, 1946-
February 14, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Clara Mae Jackson, 72, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Pastor Fred Griffin, Jr., pastor and Rev. Alfred Bunkley, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Jackson was born April 13, 1946 in Pittsview, AL to the late Ella Mae and John Jackson, Sr. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL.
Survivors include her daughter, Latricia DeBerry of Peachtree Corners, GA; son, Darrin DeBerry of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Wylene Gunn of Phenix City, AL and Precious Pridgett of Chicago, IL; three brothers, Horace Jackson of Diamond Bar, CA; Albert Jackson of Phenix City, AL and Curtis Jackson of Harvey, IL; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019