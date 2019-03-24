Clara Sue

Deal Manning

August 24, 1960 -

March 7, 2019

Columbus, GA- Clara died peacefully in her sleep on March 7, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on March 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 9947 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA with Rendell Hillmon officiating and Fred Key chairman.

Clara was born on August 24, 1960 to RT and Winifred Shockey Deal. She was the youngest of seven children.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, RT and Winifred S. Deal; brother, Terry A. Deal; and sister, Shirley Deal Willoughby. She is survived by her husband, Matt; daughter Whitney (Brandon); three grandchildren: Cole, Skye and Carter; and brothers: Larry (Mildred), Cary (Judy), Gary (Mary) and Jerry (Linda).

Clara was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in July 1978 at the International Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Houston, Texas. She loved Jehovah, her family, and her many friends.

Clara graduated from Jordan High School in the summer of 1979.

Clara married the love of her life, Matthew J. Manning, on December 2, 1978, and on July 22, 1987 they had their only daughter, Whitney.

Clara was a dedicated wife, mother, and Nana. She treasured her husband, but loved keeping him in line. Her daughter, Whitney, was precious to Clara, and she especially loved her role as Nana to Whitney's children. Clara loved her family and embraced every moment with them.

Clara had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses (donate.jw.org). Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary