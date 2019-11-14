|
Clarence
Bowens, Jr.
December 22, 1928-
November 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Captain Retired Clarence Bowen, Jr. transitioned home peacefully on Wednesday at his residence. He was 90 years of age.
The son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Julia Patton Bowen, Captain Bowen was born in Abilene, TX and was Christian in faith. He worshipped regularly at Main Post Chapel. He retired following 23 1/2 years with the U.S. Army, having served during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, among many other medals, awards and accommodations while serving his country. He also retired as Vice President of Administrative Services at Columbus Technical College after 30 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Marian M. Ford Bowen; and a sister, Berdine Bowen.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories are a son, Edward E. Bowen; a daughter, Jolanda Lindsey (Franklin); four grandchildren, Stacy Bowen, Clarence Bowen III (Tasha), Kelvin Hancock (Kimberly) and Marian Henderson; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Alee and Donna Matthews; devoted friends, Betty A. Smith, Edgar Lester and Dale Breeden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Captain Bowen will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA., with Pastor J. H. Flakes, III officiating. Military Honors will be accorded. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 14, 2019