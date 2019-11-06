|
Clarence
Dixon
September 9, 1964-
October 28, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Clarence Dixon, 55, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, October 28, 2019.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Harrison Ford, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Dixon was born September 9, 1964 to the late Robert Dixon, Sr. and the late Pinkie Lee Dixon. He was employed at Johnson Industry for many years and later went on to work at John Maville Inc.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Dixon; his daughter, Ariona Dixon; step-daughter, Laswello Ogletree (Travis); three brothers, Robert Dixon, Jr., Jimmie Evans, and Preston Dixon; four sisters, Shirley Evans, Katherine Williams, Paula Smith, and Jamie Alexander and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 6, 2019