Clarence "Bubba"

Elliott

11/29/1972-

03/06/2019

Opelika, AL- Clarence Emanuel "Bubba" Elliott, III, 46, of Opelika, AL died Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM (EST) in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Bro. Jeff Peterson officiating. A committal service will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00 till 6:00 PM (EST) on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Logan Elliott, Scooter Fincher, Cole Howard, Jeff Struble, Jacin Simmons, G. T. Kmetz, Jonathon Frazier and Dusty Fowler.

Bubba was born November 29, 1972 in Columbus, GA son of Cheryl Fowler Elliott and the late Clarence E. Elliott, Jr. He was a Body Man at Fred's Body Shop for many years. Bubba was a true craftsman, enjoying doing custom jobs on cars and motorcycles. He will be remembered as a loving husband, son, dad, brother and friend. Bubba was kind hearted and was willing to help anyone at any time.

Other than his mother, he survived by his loving wife, Chastity Peterson Elliott, Opelika, AL; one son, Logan Emanuel Elliott, Opelika, AL; one sister, Marcie Elliott, Phenix City, AL; two brothers, Carl Elliott, Cochran, GA and Mitchell Elliott, Columbus, GA; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends also survive.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2019