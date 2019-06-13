Clarence Eugene "Luke"

Landreau

April 7, 1929-

June 10, 2019

Hatchechubbee, AL- Clarence Eugene "Luke" Landreau age 90, of Hatchechubbee passed away on Monday June 10, 2019 in Adairsville, Ga.

Mr. Landreau was a lifelong resident of Hatchechubbee, Alabama. He was the son of the late Elbert Cidney Landreau and the late Mary Sanders Landreau. He was also preceded in death by his wife Peggy Smith Landreau, his sister Bertha Johnston and brothers Preston Landreau, Glen Landreau, Raymond Landreau and Herman Landreau. He is survived by his children Scott Landreau (Michelle) Stuart Landreau (Amber) Lisa Cato (Chuck) and his beloved Pug dog "Lucas". He is also survived by his brother Johnny Landreau (Carol) and his grandchildren Colby Landreau, Cora Baldwin, Stephanie Wood, Madison Cato and Marli Landreau

Mr. Landreau served in the military during the Korean war from 1950 to 1952. He operated his own logging business in Hatchechubbee, Alabama for many years. He retired in 1995 and took care of his farm, hunted, fished and gardened the remainder of his life.

The family will receive friends at the Hatchechubbee United Methodist Church on Friday June 14 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Central Time.

Funeral Services will be held immediately after visitation in the Hatchechubbee United Methodist Church.

Striffler Hamby Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama has the charge of the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Hatchechubbee Methodist Church 182 Shady Grove Road, Hatchechubbee, Alabama 36858 or Heyman Hospice 420 East 2nd Avenue, Rome Georgia 30161

Fond Memories and condolences may be offered at www.shphenixcity.com for the Landreau family.