Clarence Lee
Davis
March 20, 1938-
June 10, 2019
Seale, AL- Mr. Clarence Lee Davis, 81, of Seale, AL passed Monday, June 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church, Lato, AL with Rev. Felix Worthen, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral.
Mr. Davis was born March 20, 1938 in Russell County, AL to the late Willie B. Davis, Sr. and the late Lettie Tarver Davis. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church and employed by Columbus Foundries as a foreman for several years.
Survivors include one son, Michael Davis (Felicia) of Chesapeake, VA; two daughters, Linda Davis of Harrisburg, PA and Lisa Davis of Lawrenceville, GA; one grandson, Evan; two sisters, Alice Coppins of Cincinnati, OH and Tessie Horace of Huntsville, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 14, 2019