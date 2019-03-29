Clarence

Mitchell, Jr.

May 22, 1933-

March 22, 2019

Columbus, GA- Clarence Mitchell, Jr. 85, of Columbus, Georgia passed Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rivertowne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Columbus, GA. Funeral services will 1:00PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church, 803 Chalybeate Springs Road, Woodland, GA, Rev. Jake Golden, Pastor and Bishop Jimmie Copeland, Eulogist. Interment with military honors will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, 7485 Woodland Highway, Woodland, GA according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Ave., 706-327-9293. Visitation will be today, Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Mitchell affectionately known as "Teeny", was born in Woodland, GA, May 22, 1933 to the late Clarence Mitchell, Sr. and the late Mattie Seal Harvey Mitchell. He gave his life to Christ and joined Concord Baptist Church at the young age of 17 and has been a faithful member since. He truly loved his church and was proud to be ordained as a Deacon. He was honored to be referred to as Deacon Mitchell. In addition to being a Deacon, he has held many positions including Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, Usher, Treasurer, Treasurer of Shiloh Union Sunday School Convention, President of New Hope Usher's Association and Assistant Chairman of the Deacon Board. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and served his country for 2 years before settling down in Columbus, GA. He was joined in Holy Matrimony in 1959 to Annie Theo Stevenson Mitchell, who preceded him in death in 1997. To this union, seven children were born, one of which preceded him in death, Marcus Mitchell. He joined the Lewis Hayden Lodge in 1958 and has been a dedicated member since. With the Lodge he has held the positions of Junior Deacon, Senior Deacon, Junior Warden, Senior Warden, Secretary, Tiler, Chaplain and Worshipful Grand Master. He was also active in his community and worked as one of the founding members of the Beallwood Area Network Development (BAND) about 21 years ago. He has served as Treasurer and President of BAND. Deacon Mitchell is survived by his six children; son, Steven Mitchell, Somerset, NJ; daughter, Sonja Mitchell, Douglasville, GA; Son, Erwin Mitchell, Columbus, GA; daughter, Janice Mitchell, Fairburn, GA; Son, Wesley Mitchell, Columbus, GA; and daughter, Carolyn Lynn Mitchell, Columbus, GA; one grandson, Antonio Crouch, Valdosta, GA; Several nephews and a niece; Several cousins that he was close to and a special cousin, Elmer Mitchell. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary