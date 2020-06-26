Clarence
Phillips
March 12, 1952-
June 18, 2020
Merrillville, IN- Mr. Clarence Phillips, 68, of Merrillville, IN, formerly of Hurtsboro, AL, passed Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Munster, IN.
A private service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 with Rev. David Dawson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Phillips was born March 12, 1952 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Rufus Phillips, Sr. and the late Rebecca Phillips. He was a 1970 graduate of Russell County High School and worked for Arcelor Mittal for 46 years.
Survivors include his daughter, LaTonya Phillips-Albury (Pindiling Albury); three grandchildren, Malasia Johnson, Endris Albury and Trinity Albury; four siblings, Alberta Phillips, Rufus Phillips (Barbara Phillips), Betty Phillips and Juanita Reed; one niece, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.