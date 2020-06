ClarencePhillipsMarch 12, 1952-June 18, 2020Merrillville, IN- Mr. Clarence Phillips, 68, of Merrillville, IN, formerly of Hurtsboro, AL, passed Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Munster, IN.A private service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 with Rev. David Dawson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Phillips was born March 12, 1952 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Rufus Phillips, Sr. and the late Rebecca Phillips. He was a 1970 graduate of Russell County High School and worked for Arcelor Mittal for 46 years.Survivors include his daughter, LaTonya Phillips-Albury (Pindiling Albury); three grandchildren, Malasia Johnson, Endris Albury and Trinity Albury; four siblings, Alberta Phillips, Rufus Phillips (Barbara Phillips), Betty Phillips and Juanita Reed; one niece, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.