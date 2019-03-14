Clarence "Ted"

Taylor Jr.

October 9, 1949-

March 8, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Clarence "Ted" Taylor, Jr., 69, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at ML Harris United Methodist Church. Rev. Donald Mathis, pastor, will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 12 Noon to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.

Mr. Taylor was born October 9, 1949 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of the late Clarence Taylor, Sr. and Bessie Mae Grant Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a member of the ML Harris UMC where he was active in several ministries. He was the proud owner of Taylor Medical Transportation Company and was a

U. S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Carrie Taylor; one son, Carlon Taylor; two brothers, James C. Taylor and Sylvester Taylor; three sisters, Bessie Watson, Linda Jean (Thomas) Powell and Juanita Williams; two brothers-in-law, Robert Miles and Charles Nelson; two grandchildren, Harmony M. Taylor and Andrew Sellers, Jr. and other relatives.

