Manchester, GA- Judge Claude A. Bray, Jr. was born at home in Grantville, Georgia on July 14, 1931. He passed away June 12, 2020 at his daughter's home in Ellerslie, GA.
The best man he ever knew, according to him, was his daddy Claude A. Bray, Sr. and his beloved mother, Mrs. Fay Smith Bray. After 10 years, his family moved to Manchester, Georgia. A beautiful brown-eyed girl named Ann Irwin Bray, whom he met while attending public school in Manchester caught his eye. He often told his family the moment he saw her he knew she'd be his wife. (to that comment, Ann exclaimed, "Well, Claude... you could have at least told me!" Their love produced three children, Charles Bradley Bray, (named after his granddaddy Charles Edwin Irwin) crossed the Atlantic Ocean to find his Dutch bride, Edith Drenthe Bray who had Brinkley Ann Bray. Sadly, Brad lost his battle to glioblastoma in late 2017. Their second child was Claudia Allison Bray, his name sake, who has a son Colton Slade Bray Stevens, and daughter Sailor Ann Irwin Stevens. Lastly, Carolyn Ann Bray Linn named after her mother joined them to complete the family and help show life through a new lens.
Carolyn and her husband Richard F. Linn were blessed with their daughter, Carolyn Ann Irwin Bray Linn, (also known as Callie), the third name sake of the women in the Bray family. Also included in the family are: Jason Linn, Connor Linn, Carlee Linn, Richard K. Linn, Christina Linn, and their daughter Paislee Linn. His only sibling is Charlie W. Bray (III) and his wife Celeste of Willacoochee, GA. Mrs. Edwina Neely Hames and her children Charlie W. Bray (II) and Kasia, Cavan, and Cecilia and Isabella Bray and Casey Bray, Dean Bray, and Bray Thomas. Aubrey, Trice, and Andrew Bray. After attending the University of Georgia and playing football there, he decided to enter UGA law school where he served as class president. Clinging close to his roots and parents, he opened a law practice. Politics called his name and he enjoyed nineteen years in the Georgia House of State Representatives. While serving in this capacity, he used his brilliant mind and love and empathy for others for the betterment of the small quaint town of Manchester. Our family believes his success primarily rests on his heart of gold in doing his works. For example, such industries as Milliken, Goody, Playtex, Georgia Pacific, the public library, and the Revitalization of Manchester were all notches on his belt. The possible closing of the Georgia/Warm Springs Rehabilitation Institute did not materialize because of his help with legislative funds. It was more to him than a business decision because it hit close to home. This was the home place his wife, her family, Mabel and Dr. C.E. Irwin lived. Dr. Irwin served as chief orthopedic surgeon there in the 1940's and 1950's and was Franklin Delano Roosevelt's doctor. Despite his numerous accolades and accomplishments, his main purpose was quite simple: to help his fellow man, to enjoy the simplicity of nature, to demonstrate his love for all creatures large and small, to provide for and love his family and to be the foundation upon which they all rested. In his way of thinking, life was ultimately about peoples' love for one another, not things or the amassing of fortune. He expressed numerous times to Claudia, his name sake, "I'm not proud of anything I've done especially, I just hope to have helped a few along the way." and he did just that. His dry wit will forever reverberate through many circles both in and outside of the courthouse. It spotlighted his intelligence and brought roaring laughter.
To know him was to understand the following: his beloved Ann Irwin, Georgia football, his love for the Lord, being a lifeguard at the Liberty Bell pool, his physical and mental strength internally and externally, serving in the Airforce under JAG, being in the Georgia House of Representatives, his enjoyment on the ocean waters with close family and friends and his long-term companion Mary Brannon of Monroe, Georgia. In essence, he was a brilliant, kind-hearted, honest man who knew exactly what truly matters in life: The Lord, family, and enjoying the small things in life. As he often told his daughters, "This ain't no dress rehearsal, live life and enjoy it." His grandchildren are so proud and will always brag about of their Big Daddy who was in the House of Representatives, who played football at the University of Georgia, and was the most dependable and loyal family man. His dry wit will live on through his only grandson Colton, his intelligence and determination will live on through his granddaughters Sailor and Brinkley. His compassion and empathy will live on through his granddaughter Callie and his green thumb and love for nature will live on through his name sake, Claudia. His physical prowess and mental strength will live on through his soldier-of-a-daughter, Carolyn. Claude Bray will live on through the stories we share, the philosophy he etched upon many hearts and the spiritual awareness he instilled and displayed in his daily walk. May his conception of heaven be realized as he re-unites with kindred souls gone before him. In the words of Claude A. Bray (JR) "May the good Lord take a liking to you."
Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial will be held on Sunday, June 14th, with a public ceremony to follow at a later date. Correspondences may be sent to 1091 Douglas Drive, Ellerslie, Georgia or the family desires donations to the American Cancer Society, Glioblastoma Society, or the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.