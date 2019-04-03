Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
For more information about
Clay Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Columbus, GA
View Map
Clay Miller


Clay Miller
1961 - 2019
Clay Miller Obituary
Clay
Miller
November 1, 1961-
March 29, 2019
The Hills, Texas- Clay Miller, age 57, resident of The Hills, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Baylor Scott White Hospital in Lakeway, Texas. Graveside services are scheduled in Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 2 p.m. with Reverend (Dr.) Shane Green officiating, according to Striffler-Hamby, Columbus. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. till 1:30 p.m.
Mr. Miller, son of Jacqueline Marie Roberts and the late Robert Miller, was born November 1, 1961 in Columbus. After graduating from Columbus High School in 1979, he attended Emory @ Oxford Jr. College, Mississippi State University, and the University of Georgia. He then completed his undergraduate degree at Columbus State University and later obtained his Master's degree from Valdosta State University. After college he began a career with the Internal Revenue Service working for over 27 years. Always having a great sense of humor, Clay lived a full life. He was a big fan of International Soccer; the Atlanta Falcons; Georgia Bulldogs; and Mississippi State Bulldogs. Clay was an avid golfer and loved his music. He was also a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Columbus.
Before his passing, he identified himself as an organ donor. For this selfless act, the hospital staff honored him with the "Walk of Honor".
Clay is survived by his wife, Marlena Dominguez-Miller of The Hills, Texas; mother, Jackie Roberts of Columbus; aunt, Leta Faye Roberts of Dalton, Georgia; mother-in-law, Marta Dominguez of Pompano Beach, Florida; brother-in-law, Felipe Dominguez of Melbourne, Florida; sister-in-law, Didi Dominguez of Pompano Beach, Florida; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Flowers are accepted or contributions can be made to PAWS Humane, P.O. Box 8964, Columbus, GA 31908, at , or St. Paul United Methodist Church, Attn: Building Fund, P.O. Box 5116, Columbus, GA 31906.
Condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
