|
|
Clayra Thompson
Wisham
January 30, 1926-
January 27, 2020
Ozark, Alabama- OZARK…. Mrs. Clayra Thompson Wisham, a resident of Ozark, died early Monday morning, January 27, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 93.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Chad Ingle officiating. Interment will be in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2454 Andrews Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Mrs. Wisham was born on January 30, 1926 in Sumner, Georgia to Eula Sumner Thompson and Chesley Thompson, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her husband, (SMSGT, United States Air Force, Retired) Carl H. Wisham; daughter, Carla Showalter; four sisters, Jessie Duncan, Ruth Dirrim, Margaret Watson, and Janet Willis; two brothers, Tommy Thompson and Ralph Thompson; granddaughter-in-law, Rebecca Showalter.
Mrs. Wisham was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She spent her married life as a military wife. For twenty-seven years, she followed her husband to various assignments across the country and around the world. In 1972, she and her husband retired to Columbus, Georgia. She moved to Ozark in 2012 to be close to her son. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Wisham is survived by one son, Christopher Wisham (Lisa), Skipperville; brother, Grady Thompson, Tifton, GA; four grandchildren, Morgan Showalter (Sia), Baltimore, MD, Mason Showalter, Elk Rapids, MI, Kesha Struwe (Chad), Panama City Beach, FL, and Kyle Wisham (April), Rainbow City, AL; nine great-grandchildren, Maria Showalter, Elia Showalter, Wallace Showalter, Logan Struwe, Nathan Struwe, Emma Wisham, Connor Wisham, Owen Wisham, and Alex Oden.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carlos Clark and his staff. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Oakview Manor Health Care and Rehab Center and Day Spring Hospice for their loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Wisham and her family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2020