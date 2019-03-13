Clayton Eugene

Townson

August 27, 1981-

March 9, 2019

Fortson, GA- Clayton Eugene Townson, 37, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

Clayton Eugene Townson, known to most as Clay, was born August 27, 1981 in Columbus, Georgia to Royce Eugene Townson and Stella Elizabeth Townson. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jacque and Albert Dean Phelps, and paternal grandfather, Billy Joe Townson, Sr. At the age of ten, he accepted the Lord into his heart and maintained his faith throughout his life. He was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia. He was educated in the Muscogee County School System and later fulfilled his passion of building by being in the construction industry.

Survivors include his parents, Royce and Stella Townson of Fortson, GA and Southport, FL; sister, Stacy (Reed) Strickland of Salem, AL; beloved nieces and nephews, Hailey and Colby Strickland; paternal grandmother, Jimmie Ruth Townson of Columbus, GA; dear friend, Caroline Peters and her children, Jeremiah, Clayton, and Reese; and numerous extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Second Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating and Rev. Rick Blackerby assisting. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 pm until the service hour.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019