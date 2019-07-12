Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sconiers Funeral Home
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Clayton Henry Jr. Obituary
Clayton
Henry Jr.

April 25, 1943-
July 9, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Clayton Henry Jr., 76, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at River Towne Nursing Center.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ralph Huling, pastor of the St. James Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from Noon until 3 PM., according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Henry was born April 25, 1943 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of the late Clayton Sr. and Earlie Battle Henry. Mr. Henry was a 1961 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and also a graduate of Columbus State University and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. Mr. Henry was a U. S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Peggy Henry; a daughter, Eboni (Melvin Jr) Matthews; a brother, Charles ( Bahia) Henry; a sister, Nadine Harris , and other relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneral home.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019
