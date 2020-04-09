|
|
Clenton
Nelson
July 21, 1939-
April 2, 2020
Hurtsboro, AL- Mr. Clenton Nelson, 80, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST (2-4 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Nelson was born July 21, 1939 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Daniel Spencer and the late Willie Mae Spencer. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was employed with Dixon Land Kennel for over 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Nelson, Rutherford, AL; one son, Willie James (Helen) Spencer, Columbus, GA; four daughters, Elois Holmes, Ellenwood, GA, Jessie Gregg, Hampton, GA, Leslie (Hezekiah) Sermons, Adel, GA and Patricia Ann Felton, Savannah, GA; two step-daughters, Shirley Harris and Patricia Alford both of Columbus, GA; one step-son, Willie Watkins, Gary, IN; one sister, Marie (Floyd) Boatner, Chicago, IL and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2020