Cleveland
Sanders
November 3, 1937-
May 8, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Deacon Cleveland "Pete" Sanders, 82, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, May 8, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Deacon Sanders was born November 3, 1937 in Russell County, Alabama to the late David Sanders, Sr. and the late Rebecca Terrell Sanders. He attended school in the Phenix City School District, was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church and he worked for Jersey Island Dairy Farm as a machine operator and Stocks Paving Company as a construction worker.
Survivors include his wife, Izola "Nell" Sanders of Phenix City, AL; one daughter, Linda (Danny) Phillips of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Major Sanders of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Ressie Tables of Phenix City, AL and Jewel Hunter of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Sanders
November 3, 1937-
May 8, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Deacon Cleveland "Pete" Sanders, 82, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, May 8, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Deacon Sanders was born November 3, 1937 in Russell County, Alabama to the late David Sanders, Sr. and the late Rebecca Terrell Sanders. He attended school in the Phenix City School District, was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church and he worked for Jersey Island Dairy Farm as a machine operator and Stocks Paving Company as a construction worker.
Survivors include his wife, Izola "Nell" Sanders of Phenix City, AL; one daughter, Linda (Danny) Phillips of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Major Sanders of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Ressie Tables of Phenix City, AL and Jewel Hunter of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 15, 2020.