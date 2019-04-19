Clifford Lee

Smith, Sr.

April 17, 1928-

April 11, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Clifford Lee Smith, 90, of Lawrenceville, GA passed on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service for Mr. Smith will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Locust Hill Baptist Church, 8300 Warm Springs Road, Columbus. Rev. Willie Williams, interim pastor officiating. Interment will be held in the Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.

Deacon Clifford L. Smith Sr. was born April 17, 1928 to the late Willie Clifford Smith and Zannie Bell Seldon Smith in Upatoi, GA. He was a well-respected carpenter and worked on many projects around the Columbus area. He also bought and renovated a number of residential properties creating a successful rental business. At the age of 12, he joined the Locust Hill Baptist Church. As a faithful member, he served in many capacities over the years, including usher and choir member. He also served as Chairman of the Deacon Board for many years. He was the Patriarch of the church at the time of his death. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing and he spent a lot of time at the lake.

Clifford was united in holy matrimony on August 25, 1945, to Lillian (Walton) Smith and to this union three children were born, Clifford Jr., Curtis Jean and Doris Ann. He was preceded in death by his wife Lillian, his daughter, Curtis Jean and siblings Willie George, Otis, Thomas Cleveland, Franklin Roosevelt, Sarah and Lillian.

He leaves to cherish his memory two children, Clifford Jr. (Katie) of Alpharetta, GA, and Doris Smith Cooper of Lawrenceville, GA; four grandsons, Darryl (Marlena) Smith, Michael Brandon Smith, Jason (Cherrelle) Cooper, Derrick (Epris) Cooper; five great grandchildren, Mikayla, Landon, Kaisley, Lillian Rose and Tori Ann. He also leaves four siblings, Hattie Odom, Mary Butts, Bertha Williams of Columbus, GA, Ruby (Larry) Senior of Lithonia, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.