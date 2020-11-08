1/
Decatur, GA- Clifford Reese McLendon Jr. of Columbus Ga. died Thursday October 29, 2020 in Decatur Ga. He was born in Columbus on August 25, 1929 to Clifford Reese McLendon and Kate Fussell McLendon. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth McIlwain McLendon; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Barrett and his grandson, John Clifford Barrett. He was preceded in death by his son, Clifford Reese McLendon, III. He was a graduate of The Darlington School, Clemson University and Columbus State University. He proudly served his country as an officer in the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. He retired after a long career in the real estate industry. A memorial service will be held at a future date. A S. Turner & Sons Decatur, GA.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
