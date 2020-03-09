Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
(913) 682-5523
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Leavenworth National Cemetery
150 Muncie Road
Leavenworth, KS
View Map

Clifford Robinson Sr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Robinson Sr. Obituary
Clifford
Robinson, Sr.
02/25/1936-
03/04//2020
Leavenworth, Kansas- Clifford Robinson passed away March 4, 2020.He was
born on February 25,1936 in Russell County, AL to the late Rev. W.E. and Annie Lee (Walker)
Robinson. He grew up in Phenix City, AL and attended the Alabama School System.
He joined the Gaines Chapel AME Church at an early age.
He met Carrie B. (Johnson) Hall and this union blessed him with a son Clifford Robinson Jr. He was a Boy Scott Leader, a Baseball Coach in Paterson, NJ. He joined the US Army in November 1953 and served his country proudly being honorably discharge. He retired from the Okonite Company in 1997. He attended New Christian Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years.
He moved to Leavenworth, KS in 2015 to be closer to his family. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a Free and Accepted Mason RW Clifford Robinson #51, Past District Deputy Grand Master Masonic District #7 with Emeritus Status to the Seventh District and this Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge.
He loved sports especially the Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team.
He also came to love the KC Royals and the KC Chiefs Super Bowl Champs.
His survivors include his son Clifford Jr (Dollie) Robinson a stepson Herbert (Delores) Hall Jr. Paterson, NJ, his sister Willie Mae (James) Avery of Phenix City, AL, a stepsister Mattie Jones of Ft. Mitchell, AL, Grandkids Lillie (Myrick), Bianca, Ebony (Darnell), Kesia (Robert) and Clifford Robinson III and 'Terrell L. Hall of Paterson, NJ, 17 great grand kids and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his father the Rev. W.E. Robinson, his mother Annie Lee (walker) Robinson, sisters Mable Franklin, Lois Andrews and Blondell McDuffie and brothers JD Robinson and Freddie Edmonds and a grandson Fredrick Hall. RIP dad I'll love and miss you so very much.
Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel, Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. with a Masonic Service at 7 P.M. Funeral Service will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at 1:30 P.M. at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Condolences may be left on Clifford's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -