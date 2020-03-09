|
|
Clifford
Robinson, Sr.
02/25/1936-
03/04//2020
Leavenworth, Kansas- Clifford Robinson passed away March 4, 2020.He was
born on February 25,1936 in Russell County, AL to the late Rev. W.E. and Annie Lee (Walker)
Robinson. He grew up in Phenix City, AL and attended the Alabama School System.
He joined the Gaines Chapel AME Church at an early age.
He met Carrie B. (Johnson) Hall and this union blessed him with a son Clifford Robinson Jr. He was a Boy Scott Leader, a Baseball Coach in Paterson, NJ. He joined the US Army in November 1953 and served his country proudly being honorably discharge. He retired from the Okonite Company in 1997. He attended New Christian Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years.
He moved to Leavenworth, KS in 2015 to be closer to his family. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a Free and Accepted Mason RW Clifford Robinson #51, Past District Deputy Grand Master Masonic District #7 with Emeritus Status to the Seventh District and this Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge.
He loved sports especially the Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team.
He also came to love the KC Royals and the KC Chiefs Super Bowl Champs.
His survivors include his son Clifford Jr (Dollie) Robinson a stepson Herbert (Delores) Hall Jr. Paterson, NJ, his sister Willie Mae (James) Avery of Phenix City, AL, a stepsister Mattie Jones of Ft. Mitchell, AL, Grandkids Lillie (Myrick), Bianca, Ebony (Darnell), Kesia (Robert) and Clifford Robinson III and 'Terrell L. Hall of Paterson, NJ, 17 great grand kids and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his father the Rev. W.E. Robinson, his mother Annie Lee (walker) Robinson, sisters Mable Franklin, Lois Andrews and Blondell McDuffie and brothers JD Robinson and Freddie Edmonds and a grandson Fredrick Hall. RIP dad I'll love and miss you so very much.
Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel, Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. with a Masonic Service at 7 P.M. Funeral Service will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at 1:30 P.M. at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Condolences may be left on Clifford's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2020