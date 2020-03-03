Home

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 968-2231
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Columbus, GA
View Map

Clinton Hooper Lowman


1981 - 2020
Clinton Hooper Lowman Obituary
Clinton Hooper
Lowman
September 4, 1981-
February 26/2020
Tampa, FL - Clint, a vibrant son, brother, and friend to all, entered into heaven the evening of February 26, 2020. He was the heart of his parents and brother. Clint's fun loving way and desire to help others overcome their problems was evident in his willingness to work in the field of mental health and addiction. Clint was an avid sports fan and loved the Bucs. When in Tampa, you often saw him on the field or at practice enjoying the spirit of the game. Clint's joy was spending time on the family farm named after him and his brother "HooperWill" Farm. Clint named every bull from Tyson to the newest bull being named Alstott. Clint attended Tampa Catholic, Chamberlin High and Hillsborough Community College. A gifted writer, Clint also enjoyed speaking at clinics throughout south Florida. Preceded in death by his grandparents whom he adored, Clint is survived by his father W. Gary Lowman, mother Rita Johnston Lowman, brother Gary Lowman, brother-in-law Brock McCormack, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. A graveside service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2020
