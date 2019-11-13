|
|
Clinton Howard
Allen
October 4, 1956-
November 8, 2019
Albany, GA- Clinton "Clint" Howard Allen, 63, passed away last week. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home in Albany.
Mr. Allen was born in Columbus, GA on October 4, 1956 to the late Mrs. Floyce Ward Allen and Mr. Howard A "Dunkey" Allen. He grew up in Columbus and went to work for Lummus Industries after graduating high school. In 1979 he accepted employment with Miller Brewing Company and relocated to Albany, GA. Mr. Allen married his beloved Nim in 1985. Following retirement in 2015, Clint and Nim spent much of their time between their home in Albany and home at the Lake Blackshear retreat. Mr. Allen loved to fish, hunt, and spend time at the shooting range. He also loved motorcycles and had a special devotion to his old chevy truck, "Big Red." He is survived by his loving wife Nim; brother, Clay and wife Darleen; and one niece.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2019