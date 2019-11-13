Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd
Albany, GA 31705
(229) 883-3864
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hall and Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd
Albany, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Howard Allen


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Howard Allen Obituary
Clinton Howard
Allen
October 4, 1956-
November 8, 2019
Albany, GA- Clinton "Clint" Howard Allen, 63, passed away last week. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home in Albany.
Mr. Allen was born in Columbus, GA on October 4, 1956 to the late Mrs. Floyce Ward Allen and Mr. Howard A "Dunkey" Allen. He grew up in Columbus and went to work for Lummus Industries after graduating high school. In 1979 he accepted employment with Miller Brewing Company and relocated to Albany, GA. Mr. Allen married his beloved Nim in 1985. Following retirement in 2015, Clint and Nim spent much of their time between their home in Albany and home at the Lake Blackshear retreat. Mr. Allen loved to fish, hunt, and spend time at the shooting range. He also loved motorcycles and had a special devotion to his old chevy truck, "Big Red." He is survived by his loving wife Nim; brother, Clay and wife Darleen; and one niece.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -