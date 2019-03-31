Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Clora Bell "Bessie" Smith

Clora Bell
"Bessie" Smith
September 29, 1943-
March 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Clora Bell "Bessie" Smith, 75, of Columbus, GA died Friday, March 29, 2019 at River Towne Center. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, April 01, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907, with Reverend Emory Evans officiating. An interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Bessie was born September 29, 1943 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late James Robert Smith and Clora Lucille Hayes Smith. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Ronnie Smith.
Survivors include two sisters, Martha Ellis (W.C. Sr.) of Columbus, GA, Vivian Strickland of Alabama; brother, James W. Smith (June) of Phenix City, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
