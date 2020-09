ClydeDavis, Sr.September 11, 1951-August 29, 2020Smiths Station , AL- Mr. Clyde Davis, Sr., 68, of Smiths Station, AL passed August 29, 2020 in Columbus, GA.A private service will be held for Mr. Davis. Public visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Clyde Davis, Sr. was born September 11, 1951 to the late Perry and Moline Davis, Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of South Girard High School, attended Tuskegee University, a veteran of the US Army and a member of Bethel AME Church.His survivors include his wife, JoAnne Davis; a son, Clyde Davis, Jr.; a daughter, Kimberly (Keison) Allen; five grandchildren, Khalin Davis, Keishona Allen, Khyvon Davis, Christyan Smith, and Jaxton Davis all of Phenix City, Alabama; one sister, Juanita Abron of Decatur, Georgia; and a host of loving family and friends.Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.