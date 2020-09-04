1/1
Clyde Davis Sr.
1951 - 2020
Clyde
Davis, Sr.
September 11, 1951-
August 29, 2020
Smiths Station , AL- Mr. Clyde Davis, Sr., 68, of Smiths Station, AL passed August 29, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held for Mr. Davis. Public visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Clyde Davis, Sr. was born September 11, 1951 to the late Perry and Moline Davis, Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of South Girard High School, attended Tuskegee University, a veteran of the US Army and a member of Bethel AME Church.
His survivors include his wife, JoAnne Davis; a son, Clyde Davis, Jr.; a daughter, Kimberly (Keison) Allen; five grandchildren, Khalin Davis, Keishona Allen, Khyvon Davis, Christyan Smith, and Jaxton Davis all of Phenix City, Alabama; one sister, Juanita Abron of Decatur, Georgia; and a host of loving family and friends.
Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
