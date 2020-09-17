Col. (Ret) Franklin James
Casey
January 3, 1934-
September 13, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Colonel Franklin James Casey passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Sandra Erickson Casey and his daughter Susan Elizabeth Casey. Frank is survived by his children Karen Casey Cochran of Fortson, GA, Michael John Casey of Lake Worth, FL, and Kevin James Casey of Fortson, GA. He is the proud grandfather of four grandsons, one granddaughter and two great granddaughters.
Frank was born and raised in Chicago, IL., attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, played football, and was the Co-Captain of the team in 1955. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry and came on active duty in August 1965 at Fort Benning, GA. His first assignment was to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC where he attended jump school and served in the 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment. His ability as a football player was recognized and he quarterbacked the 325 Falcons in 1957. In 1958 he was reassigned to the 505th Airborne Battle Group for deployment to Mainz, Germany. His talent as a football player was again recognized by his commander. He quarterbacked the undefeated Mainz Troopers who were USAREUR Champions in 1959 and both USAREUR and Inter- Service Champions in 1960 when they defeated the SHAPE Air Force team in the
Freedom Bowl. He returned to the states in 1962 to attend the Infantry Advanced Course and Ranger School in 1963. Following a tour as an Aide-de-Camp and then Company Commander at Fort Carson, CO he served two tours in the Republic of Vietnam. He then commanded a Mechanized Infantry Battalion at Fort Hood, TX, served in Infantry Branch, MILPERCEN, attended the Army War College and served as Department Director at the Infantry School, Fort Benning, GA where he retired in 1980. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit w/OLC, Bronze Star w/ and 4 OLC, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal w/3OLC, Army Commendation Medal w/V and 2 OLC, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Gold and Silver Star, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, Vietnamese Ranger Badge, and Combat Infantryman Badge.
Frank pursued a variety of civilian jobs. He worked for four years in Saudi Arabia with Vinnell Corporation, was the Executive Director of Physicians Group, Inc. in Columbus for four years, owned and operated Good Neighbor Sprinkler Company in Columbus while concurrently working as a Counselor in the Army Career and Alumni Program at Fort Benning. He fully retired in 1999 and pursued his second love of golf. Frank became a member of the US Army Ranger Association in 1999 and thereafter devoted considerable time to the organization as Executive Vice President for five years and coordinator of several annual ranger musters held in Columbus. In 2003 he was awarded the National Infantry Association Order of Saint Maurice, Primicerius level, for his selfless service to the American Infantryman. He is a past member of the Retired Officers Association, the Military Order of World Wars, the Board of Directors of the Ranger Memorial Foundation, and the Purple Heart Association
.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the US Army Ranger Association, Inc. PO Box 52126 Fort Benning, GA 31995-2126. RLTW
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com
for the Casey family.