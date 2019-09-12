|
|
Col. (Ret.) Gary Allen
Jones
December 13, 1942 -
September 10, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Col. (Ret) Gary Allen Jones, 76, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
A service to celebrate his life with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 212 12th Street, Columbus, Georgia with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Family will visit with friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church. A private burial will be held in Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia. In lieu of flowers his family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to: First Baptist Church of Columbus, P.O. Box 828, Columbus, GA 31902 or the National Infantry Museum, Fort Benning Georgia at www.nationalinfantrymuseum.org.
Gary Allen Jones was born on December 13, 1942 in Haynesville, Louisiana to the late Otis R. Jones and Allene Brewton Jones. Gary faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army for over 26 years as an Infantry Officer, retiring as Colonel. During his service he served during the Vietnam War. His Military Awards include: Silver Star, Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal with Valor Device 1 OLC, Air Medal 3rd Award, Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device 5 OLC, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star For Valor, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab and Washington Pentagon Duty Awarded The Department of Army Staff Identification Badge.
It was Gary's great honor to serve the Greater Columbus Gerogia Chamber of Commerce as Executive Vice President, Military Affairs, Valley Partnership Joint Development Authority from April 2006 to July 24, 2019. Gary served as the principal chamber staff member focused on defense and governmental issues impacting the growth of his community. He has worked with Fort Benning, Georgia on base realignment and closure, sequestration and drawdowns impacting Fort Benning. He was involved with the movement of Fort Knox to Fort Benning that later formed the MCOE (Maneuver Center of Excellence). Gary received the Fort Benning "Commanding General's" Award for Public Service in 2018.
It was also his pleasure to serve his community through serving on many boards of the local, state and national levels. Some of those boards include: Georgia Military Affairs Coordinating Committee, Georgia State Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee, Georgia Joint Defense Commission, National Association of Defense Communities, Pastoral Institute, Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia Rotary Club, Columbus Uptown Board, Columbus Midtown Board, Historic Chattahoochee River Club, US Senator Perdue's Georgia Strategic Military Advisory Group, and Saint Paul United Methodist Church Administrative Board.
Throughout his distinguished career, Gary has served in many capacities, always demonstrating a deep personal commitment to protecting democracy and being willing to sacrifice his own personal safety and comfort to ensure the well-being of others.
Gary leaves his legacy to be cherished by his loving wife, LeLone James Jones; his loving daughter, Lauren Lee (Benji) Marquez; his loving son, Glen Allen Jones; his loving sister, Patricia Ann (Gary) Roshto and other relatives. Also friends, coworkers, and associates whom he respected and loved dearly. They all enriched his life.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019